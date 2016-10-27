Kick Back And Unwind With Stress-Free Travel Tips

You can have so much fun traveling if you are always on the lookout for ways to help you plan better. Whatever information you need, this article will prove to be of help.

Invest in a waterproof wallet. You no doubt need your wallet and its contents safe. While traveling, it can be easy to forget about what you have in your pockets. Having a waterproof wallet is a great idea for anyone who plans on going to the ocean or sitting poolside.

The airport is often the most stressful part of the travel experience. Travelers and airline employees alike are tense, worried and feel alone. The frequent traveler keeps these facts in mind and makes allowances for the stressful surroundings. Remember that everyone in an airport shares a common goal: To get to their destination safely and as quickly as practically possible.

Use soft-sided carry on luggage, instead of a hard-sided case. When trying to cram your luggage into the overhead bin, soft-sided cases will have more give and be more easily stowed. There is no chance that a hard-sided case that is too big will ever fit. It will have to be gate checked and you won't be able to access it until you deplane.

If you are traveling in a poorer country, consider purchasing a large woven sack, like the type used to transport potatoes or other vegetables. Put your bag into this sack, and it is protected from dust, bugs, and moisture. It also nicely camouflages your possesions against thieves, as they will see a bag of farm goods instead of a tourist's bag.

Make sure to pack your vitamins when you travel and remember that vitamin C is a great energy and immune booster. Taking a vitamin supplement can help you prevent or lessen the effects of jet lag on your body, strengthen your immune system against the multitude of germs you will come into contact with, and generally make you feel better. Clear any supplements with your doctor before taking them if you have underlying health issues.

Talk to your bellman. The man who helps carry your bags to your room is usually one of the most informed people in the hotel. He can tell you the best and worst places to eat, drink, and be merry or relax. Tipping him can bring you a wealth of information, so don't be stingy!

If you have a laundry list of questions to ask about the hotel that you'll be staying in, call the front desk in the late evening or overnight. Hotels are significantly less busy during these times, and you are more likely to speak with someone who isn't especially rushed or trying to check five people in all at once.

If you're going on a cruise, it's advisable to bring your own alcohol. While food is unlimited on the ship, alcohol is not. They won't charge you anything right then and there, instead you'll just swipe your room key. But come check out time, you may find you've racked up hundreds if not thousands of dollars worth of alcohol if you and your family like to drink.

Space can sometimes be an issue when you are trying to pack too many clothes into your suitcase. Rolling your clothes up can sometimes decrease the amount of space you use. If you are concerned about your clothes getting wrinkled, roll them in tissue paper as well. This will free up important space in your luggage.

Try to pack light when travelling. The last thing you want to be doing when is lugging heavy bags and suitcases through airport terminals and onto buses and trains. Only pack items that you are sure you will need and think about which items you could buy at your destination.

If you've been travelling long distance with kids, stop at a playground or park before you get to the hotel, to let them run off some pent up energy. Another thing you can do is to hit the pool, as soon as you get to the hotel. This will help keep them quieter while you're in the hotel. Not only will your appreciate the peace but the other guests will, as well.

Always have a copy of your passport available, and keep it a different location than your actual passport. In the event of a stolen or lost passport, having a copy will make replacing it much easier and faster. You can tuck a paper copy into your shoe or scan your passport and keep a digital copy on a small flash drive you can keep on a key chain or lanyard.

Look into getting a hand-held satellite phone. Because a lot of cell phones do not work in many countries, you want to make sure you have some form of communication at all times. If you cannot get a hand-held satellite phone, it would be wise to purchase an international calling card.

Find out if your destination is kid friendly beforehand. If you have little ones that will be traveling with you, it's helpful to know if there are things that will hold their interest so you don't end up spending the majority of your time trying to amuse them.

Stay healthy while traveling by remembering not to overwork yourself. Travel itself can be a strain on your body so make sure you aren't scheduling in activities for every waking moment of your trip. Include ample down time when trip planning so you can recharge your batteries and stay at your peak for the duration of your travels.

If you want to bring your pet with you on your trip, make sure to call and ask the hotel where you are staying beforehand if pets are allowed. Although there are many more pet friendly hotels now than there were in the past, there are still some hotels that do not allow any animals.

Traveling brings so much fun and excitement, and you can experience things and see places you've never seen. You might have some trip planning knowledge, but there is always more to learn. Regardless of your reasons, these tips will help make your trip more enjoyable.