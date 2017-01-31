Working With Hotels Doesn't Have To Be Tough

There is nothing worse than having a vacation ruined by terrible hotel accommodations. A lot of times, this is due to poor planning. You can avoid common problems. This article will give you tips on how to plan your hotel accommodations properly so that it will enhance your vacaton experience.

To accommodate a small family without having to pay for more than one hotel room, look for a location that offers suites. Often the rates are competitive with single-room rates at other hotels, but the addition of a living area (and a fold-out bed) means that more of you can sleep comfortably.

To help your family get into the hotel as comfortably as possible when you are pulling in for a late-night checkin, pull the car under the porte cochere, and leave the engine running while you go inside to check in. Even if you don't get lucky enough to get to have a room close to the front and have to drive to another entrance, this minimizes the traipsing that they have to do.

Find out the exact time for check-in and check-out. If you are early, your room may not be ready. If you will be arriving before check-in, call the hotel in advance and see if you can check-in early.

Don't make the mistake of thinking all hotels will accept pets. Put a call into the front desk just to be sure, no matter what it says on their website. Be sure you know what pet-friendly means because there could be specific restrictions on sizes or certain breeds of dogs.

Join a membership program if you travel frequently. That way, each time you stay, you accrue points that you can turn into vacation freebies when it's time to take the family on an adventure.

If you travel often and prefer one hotel brand, consider signing up for a loyalty program. These programs offer free room upgrades, a free night's stay after so many days and other advantages. To get the most from this service, sign up to be alerted of specials the hotel may run from time to time.

Sign up for AAA to ensure easier hotel arrangements when traveling. The AAA membership fee is well worth the discounts offered by many chains, and renting a car will also be easier. At some locations they even offer free car seats.

Find out what perks are offered on hotel club floors before deciding the extra premium isn't worth the cost. At some hotels, staying on a club floor can mean benefits like free food and even full meals. Factor up the potential expenses of paying for those on their own, and you might see that an upgrade can actually save you money.

Call the hotel you are planning to stay in and see if they offer any discounts. Many hotels offer discounts for senior citizens, business travelers, military personnel and government officials. Additionally, if you are a member of an automobile association, you may qualify for a reduced rate on your hotel stay.

If you plan to use the telephone provided in your hotel room, know what to expect as far as charges. Some hotels offer free local calls, but others charge for each call. In addition to any long distance charges, the hotel usually adds an extra fee. Use your cell phone to make calls from your hotel room when possible.

Be aware of the check in and check out times for the hotel at which you are staying. If you arrive too early, your room may not be ready, and you may have to wait a few hours to access it. If you fail to check out by the appointed time, you may be charged for an extra day. Knowing the hotel policies with regard to check in and check out times can save you some aggravation.

The best time to get a discount on a hotel stay is by booking your room 24 hours before you plan to go. This may seem like a big risk, but it can lead to big discounts. Hotels are more likely to give discounts at that time since the room may not be booked otherwise.

If you are looking for the least expensive hotel room, sometimes just asking for it does the trick. People don't take this simple step sometimes. They take the room that is offered by the front desk, yet there could be a cheaper alternative still in stock. Just ask, and you could be rewarded.

Before you book a hotel room, research the area the hotel is located at. Is it a safe area? Is the crime rate high? Does the hotel have their own security measures? Ask if they have 24 hours front desk service or if the hotel has security cameras or security guards.

Don't limit your hotel bed bug inspection to the bed. Bed bugs can be up to fifteen feet away. So, check any chairs and other furniture around the room. Also look in drawers and closet spaces before unpacking your clothes and risking them. As always, flag someone on the staff down if you find anything.

To be a "green" hotel guest, check your bathroom counter and bed for a sign about how to keep the maids from taking your towels away each day. Usually, if you hang your linens up, they will stay in the room, but if you leave them on the floor, the maids will take them and give you clean ones.

Did you receive a newspaper outside of your hotel room this morning? If so, chances are you will be charged for it. To avoid being charged for an unwanted newspaper, take the newspaper to the front desk and inform the desk clerk that you do not wish to receive a newspaper during your stay.

A bad hotel will ruin your vacation. Even the cheapest price can't make up for a horrible experience. You won't have a very good vacation. Use these tips to locate the best hotel for you. So find the hotel that appeals to you and call then to start talking about special deals and discounts.